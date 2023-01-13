NGO says forcing the homeless off the streets without proper plan doesn't work

Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt said if homeless people are moved off the streets, there needs to be a proper plan in place to discourage them from going back.

CAPE TOWN - The CEO of homelessness rehabilitation organisation, U-Turn, said forcing homeless people off the streets without a proper integration plan, does not work.

Eyewitness News spoke to Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt about the recent removal of homeless people occupying a field in Baxter Street, Durbanville.

The city recently won an eviction order against them.

The municipality said it's teamed up with social workers and NGOs to help the homeless.

READ: CoCT plans to spend R140M on homeless shelters over next 3 years

Knighton-Fitt said as much as they don't condone people living on the streets, some people don't have a choice.

"Well that's what we have to do, we have to provide a proper rehabilitative pathway out of homelessness, into a flourishing life. That's what we as an organisation focus on. Not just giving you a blanket, give you something to eat and cover you now, it doesn't solve the problem at all."