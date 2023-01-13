Nersa has lost its ability to stand up to Eskom, say energy experts

While the National Energy Regulator of South Africa has approved a significantly lower hike than Eskom’s requested 32%, energy expert, Matthew Cruise, said that the rate was still far too high.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy experts say that national regulator, Nersa, has lost its ability to stand up to Eskom, as South Africans prepare to consume less electricity for a higher price.

Households and business will have to cope with higher electricity prices after Nersa granted Eskom an 18.65% tariff hike to help it cover its debt.

Last year, the Johannesburg High Court ordered the regulator to make a final decision on the tariff application by Christmas Eve.

The High Court extended the deadline after members of Nersa’s electricity committee flagged concerns.

"They lost a number of court applications that Eskom had brought against Nersa recently, which put them in a really difficult position, kind of like a rock and a hard place, but 18.65% is far too high for any of the consumers that are out there that are struggling to make ends meet."

With resources dwindling, including coal and diesel, Cruise said that South Africans were paying for a service that they weren’t necessarily receiving.

"The revelations that we've gotten that there's not going to be any coal, big gas or nuclear coming online for South Africa because the ANC government committed to the renewable energy goal, so we're paying 25% plus more for a service that's basically halved in its delivery to us."

Meanwhile, energy expert Grant Patterson said that the challenges and instability at Eskom painted an even grimmer future for the utility.

"We now don't have a CEO, we've got a new board and a new chairman and it sounds like we're going to have a new minister. Unless we hear a significantly positive and practical plan, we all have to plan around having less electricity and more load shedding for the next 10 years."

The tariff hikes will come into effect on 1 April.