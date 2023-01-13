Nersa: Eskom granted tariff hike under strict conditions

Nersa granted Eskom's revenue application on Thursday after lengthy deliberations by the electricity subcommittee.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy regulator Nersa said that Eskom would have to abide by strict conditions after it gave the power utility the go-ahead to hike electricity prices by 18.65% for the 2023/24 financial year.

Nersa granted Eskom's revenue application on Thursday after lengthy deliberations by the electricity subcommittee.

Households and businesses are expected to feel the pinch when the changes take effect at the start of April.

Eskom initially applied for a massive electricity hike in June 2021, amounting to a recovery of R351 billion from Eskom's standard and non-standard tariff customers.

Nersa signed off on R318 billion, which equates to an 18.65% tariff increase.

This means some customers will pay a tariff of R1.73 per kilowatt in the 2023/24 financial year, up from R1.46 per kilowatt.

Customers will then pay R1.95 per kilowatt in the 2024/25 financial year.

Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede said that one of the conditions was that Eskom must get ahead of its generating constraints.

"I don't want to second-guess what will happen after that."

The higher electricity price comes as the power utility battles to keep the lights on.