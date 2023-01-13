More load shedding, less revenue for City of Tshwane

Eskom this week ramped up rotational power cuts to stage 6 until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said it was collecting less revenue for electricity as a result of uninterrupted load shedding.

This has left municipalities like Tshwane to deal with infrastructure damage and theft.

The city said some commercial companies were now looking for alternative ways to power their businesses as they were also making less money.

"They run the risk of ending up closing down because they have become non-competitive within their own international organisations so this really is having a significant effect on the City of Tshwane and our local economy," said Daryl Johnston, Tshwane MMC (member of mayoral committee) for utility services

Johnston said in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, it could not ask for a reprieve from load shedding unlike utilities like City Power.