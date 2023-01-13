Man accused of rape, murder of Hillary Gardee granted R20 000 bail

He is one of four men accused of kidnapping the daughter of the EFF’s former secretary general Godrich Gardee in Mpumalanga last April.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the men accused of the rape and murder of Hillary Gardee was granted bail by the Nelspruit Magistrates court on Friday.

Philemon Lukhele is one of four men accused of kidnapping the daughter of the Economic Freedom Fighters' former secretary general, Godrich Gardee, in Mpumalanga last April.

He appeared alone to hear the outcome of his bail application after judgement was earlier postponed to Friday following a no-show by his lawyer last month.

The bail amount was set at R20 000.

"Lukhele was granted bail on the following conditions, not to interfere with the state witnesses in the matter and to report to Nelspruit police station every Friday to surrender his passport. He must inform the investigating officer involved in the matter when leaving Mpumamlange province", said NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

The matter has now been referred to the Nelspruit High Court for trial which is set down for April.