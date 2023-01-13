Load shedding forces Johannesburg High Court to take hearings online

Gauteng Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland directed that all matters before the court would be heard via video link going forward.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has been forced to take its hearings online as a result of ongoing power cuts.

Gauteng Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland directed that all matters before the Johannesburg High Court would by default be heard via video link going forward.

He said this was due to the effects of load shedding on the court building, and “the failure of the Office of the Chief Justice and the Department of Public Works to provide the court with a reliable generator which could cover the periods of outages”.

One of the biggest challenges load shedding presents for the courts is that the equipment used to record proceedings does not work without power.

Sutherland apologised for what he called “the grossly inadequate service being made available to the litigating public”.

The directive follows months of unabated power cuts and an announcement by Eskom earlier this week that stage 6 load shedding would be implemented until further notice after a string of breakdowns.

In terms of the new directive, a judge presiding over a matter may still choose to hold a physical hearing following consultation with the parties involved.

Parties are also encouraged to try and identify suitable alternative venues.