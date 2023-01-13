Go

'It's your turn' – Kevin Hart adds Cape Town show to his SA tour

Following the announcements of shows on 17, 18 and 19 February in Pretoria, fans of the comedian took to social media asking why he wasn't bringing his tour to the rest of the country.

US comedian and actor, Kevin Hart. Picture: Instagram
CAPE TOWN – Save the date Cape Town.

Kevin Hart will be bringing his 'Reality Check' tour to the Mother City on 15 February.

Following the announcements of shows on 17 (sold out), 18 (sold out) and 19 February in Pretoria, fans of the comedian and actor took to social media asking why he wasn't bringing his tour to the rest of the country.

On Thursday, Hart posted on social media that more show dates would be announced soon.

So, if you’re not in Pretoria or Cape Town, don’t give up hope just yet, because who knows, the multi-award-winning superstar could be adding another date and city to his SA tour.

