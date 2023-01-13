'It's your turn' – Kevin Hart adds Cape Town show to his SA tour

Following the announcements of shows on 17, 18 and 19 February in Pretoria, fans of the comedian took to social media asking why he wasn't bringing his tour to the rest of the country.

CAPE TOWN – Save the date Cape Town.

Kevin Hart will be bringing his 'Reality Check' tour to the Mother City on 15 February.

📣 CAPE TOWN!!!! Are you ready⁉️ It's your turn ‼️ 👊👊👊



It's official... Kevin Hart is bringing his #RealityCheck tour to the Mother City this February!



15 Feb @GrandWestSA



Tickets go on sale at 9 am today, Friday 13 Jan at 9 am exclusively from @TicketmasterZA. pic.twitter.com/3hXLGHbHxc ' BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) January 13, 2023

On Thursday, Hart posted on social media that more show dates would be announced soon.

So, if you’re not in Pretoria or Cape Town, don’t give up hope just yet, because who knows, the multi-award-winning superstar could be adding another date and city to his SA tour.