High cost of living, unemployed, electricity hike indicators of failed state: DA

The party says an admission by Ramaphosa that there is nothing he can do about the price increase is evidence of incompetence.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance said on Friday that the already high cost of living, coupled with unemployment and Eskom’s recently approved 18.65% electricity tariff increase, were indicators of a failed state.

READ: Eskom tariff hike to hit the poor the hardest: Saftu

The party’s energy and mineral resources spokesperson, Kevin Mileham said an admission by President Cyril Ramaphosa that there was nothing he could do about the price increase was further evidence of incompetence.

The party was reacting to the latest price increase granted to Eskom by the energy regulator -Nersa.

READ: How City of Cape Town plans to protect residents from Nersa tariff hike

"President Ramaphosa admitting that there is nothing he can do about the national electricity crisis is telling of an incompetent and uncaring government. The reality is that South Africans are fed up with having to go to sleep and wake up without a critical commodity which they pay a hefty price for", he said.

The party added that Ramaphosa’s silence had been deafening since he last addressed the nation on the power crisis following the escalation to stage 6 load shedding last year.

READ: Freedom Front plus blames 'culture of non-payment' for Eskom tariff hike