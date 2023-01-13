Heads will roll at WC farm if negligence caused deaths: Labour Minister

The pair died at an Astral County Fair facility last weekend, and six others were taken to the hospital for observation.

CAPE TOWN - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said on Friday that heads would roll if negligence was found to be behind the death of two people at a poultry farm in Paarl in the Western Cape.

Nxesi spoke to Eyewitness News after his visit to the facility on Friday afternoon.

He said initial reports indicated that the deceased collapsed after inhaling toxic fumes.

However, the Minister said a team of inspectors are investigating.

"The area was demarcated not to be used until it has been cleared that it's not dangerous of these gases. The initiation of our investigation which we call section 31 in order to establish the cause of the incident, and if there are any contraventions, the department will recommend the prosecution", he said.