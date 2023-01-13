Gas tanker company to help repair homes destroyed in Boksburg blast, says Lesufi

Some homes near the scene of the blast were destroyed and infrastructure was damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that government was working with gas tanker company, Innovative Staffing Solutions, to repair the homes damaged by the Boksburg explosion.

The gas tanker exploded under a railway bridge on Christmas eve, killing 40 people and injuring scores of others.

READ: More deaths push Boksburg explosion death toll to 40

Some homes near the scene of the blast were destroyed and infrastructure was damaged.

Lesufi said that the gas tanker company had vowed to assist families that have been affected by the explosion

"We will indeed believe that if they can, one of the immediate tasks is to repair those houses. We are still assessing that request, that intervention, that the truck owner or company wants to lend a helping hand."