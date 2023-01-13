Eskom vows to abide by Nersa strict conditions following tariff hike decision

Nersa granted Eskom's application on Friday but came in far below the power utility's calls for a 32% increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom vowed on Friday to abide by the strict conditions made by Nersa after the energy regulator signed off on an 18% hike in electricity tariffs.

The condition included addressing shortages in generating capacity.

Nersa granted Eskom's application on Thursday but came in far below the power utility's original call for a 32% increase.

While Eskom welcomed the decision by Nersa, the power utility's Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje said it was yet to see the factors taken into account in the revenue determination.

"It is hoped that Nersa has taken the direction given by the courts in previous judgements on related matters and that these have been correctly addressed", said Tlhotlhalemaje.

The courts previously ruled in favour of Eskom after the power utility challenged Nersa on what it considered to be inconsistencies in the multi-year price determination methodology.

Eskom didn't agree with Nersa's process and the timeline in determining the revenue for the 2023/24 financial year.

In the latest outcome - Eskom said it was aware that Nersa reconsidered capital-related costs, compared to the previous decision.

Eskom believed this would help significantly in recovering its debt.