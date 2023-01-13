Eskom tariff hike to hit the poor the hardest: Saftu

This after energy regulator Nersa granted Eskom an 18.65% tariff increase to be implemented from April this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) said the increase in electricity tariffs will have a devastating effect on the poor and the working class.



Saftu said the price hike will make electricity unaffordable for many residents.

The trade union federation said electricity will now be 800% higher than it was in 2007.

"We are especially angry that it is South African women who mainly take care of our homes - cooking and child-rearing who must resort to supplementing electricity with firewood, coal, paraffin, gas stoves and heaters," said the trade union federation's Trevor Shaku.