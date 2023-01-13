Eskom expected to respond to Nersa tariff hike decision

The struggling power utility had initially applied for a 32% increase in electricity tariffs but Nersa approved an 18.65% increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it would respond to Nersa’s decision to grant it only a portion of its revenue application on Friday.

The struggling power utility had initially applied for a 32% increase in electricity tariffs but Nersa approved an 18.65% increase.

That’s almost half of what Eskom wanted to claw back from customers in the 2023/24 financial year.

Consumers are expected to pay R1.73 per kilowatt of electricity from the start of April.

The higher electricity prices come amid crippling blackouts.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that stage six power cuts would continue indefinitely.

"Due to the severe capacity constraints, Eskom will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are significant changes."