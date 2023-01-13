Electricity tariff hike will suffocate business, deepen unemployment - Cosatu

Cosatu has accused energy regulator, Nersa, of pickpocketing workers through its decision to grant Eskom an 18.65% tariff increase effective from 1 April.

Cosatu said that the increase, which was announced on Thursday, would also suffocate businesses and deny the country’s economy the chance to reduce unemployment.

The union federation has called on government to make several interventions, including allocating additional funding to Eskom to purchase diesel in a bid to lessen rolling blackouts.

Nersa claimed that its decision to grant Eskom an 18.65% tariff increase provided a balance for the sustainability of Eskom and the well-being of its consumers, as well as the country’s economy.

But Cosatu disagreed.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that they were concerned about their members’ ability to afford the tariff hike.

"These workers still need to spend extra money for alternative energy sources because of load shedding. They are just being pickpocketed. They are expected to pay above-inflation tariff hikes without salary increases," Pamla said.

The trade union federation said that government must do good on its promise to address Eskom’s R400 billion debt crisis, corruption and wasteful expenditure.

It said that failure to address these problems would result in Eskom seeking another double-digit tariff increase soon.