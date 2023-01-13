Electricity generation dropped by 1.7% in November - Stats SA

The latest figures come amid rolling blackouts, with Eskom implementing alternating stages of power cuts for weeks on end.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says electricity generation decreased by 1.7% year-on-year in November last year.

Seasonally adjusted electricity generation increased by 1.8% in November 2022, compared to October.

The latest figures come amid rolling blackouts, with Eskom implementing alternating stages of power cuts for weeks on end.

Stats SA said that seasonally adjusted electricity generation decreased by 3.1% in the months ended November compared to the previous three months.

This means that Eskom generated just over 3% less electricity in the last three months when power cuts peaked.

The stats body said that electricity distribution decreased by 2.3% year-on-year in November 2022.

This while seasonally adjusted electricity distribution increased by 0.9% month-on-month in November, following month-on-month changes of 2.6% in October.

Meanwhile, energy regulator Nersa has given Eskom the go-ahead to hike electricity prices by more than 18% for the 2023/24 financial year.

The changes take effect at the start of April.