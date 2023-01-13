De Ruyter should stay on as Eskom CEO until replacement is found - Cosatu

Cosatu said it does not anticipate that a new CEO would be found by the end of March when de Ruyter's notice period is expected to end.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has urged government to request outgoing Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter to remain at the helm of the power utility until his replacement is appointed.

It is believed the recently reported attempt on the CEO's life will hamper the search for de Ruyter's successor before he vacates his office.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said while they are not impressed with de Ruyter's performance, he should be kept on the job until a new CEO is found.

"For Eskom to actually remain afloat, we need someone who has been there, who understands [how the utility works]," said Pamla.

Cosatu has also urged the utility to avoid appointing the chairperson as acting CEO as it has done in the past.

It said this would distort accountability and leave Eskom in limbo.

In early December, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe launched a broadside attack on de Ruyter, accusing Eskom management of agitating for the overthrow of the state by not solving the load shedding crisis.

It's believed in many circles that Mantashe’s accusation played a major role in the chief executive’s decision to resign.