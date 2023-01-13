Go

Boxing world reacts to Gerrie ‘Boksburg Bomber’ Coetzee's death

Coetzee, was a former South African boxer and WBA heavyweight champion during the height of apartheid in the 1970s and 1980s.

South African boxer Gerrie ‘Boksburg Bomber’ Coetzee and American boxing promoter Don King. Picture: Twitter.
13 January 2023 16:09

JOHANNESBURG- Social media users and news outlets around the world celebrated the life of former South African boxer Gerrie ‘Boksburg Bomber’ Coetzee.

"Great memories of my late dad getting me up very early to watch boxing matches and I remember this fight clearly. RIP Gerrie Coetzee" said one Twitter user.

The former WBA heavyweight champion died at the age of 67 on Thursday at his home in Bloubergstrand in the Western Cape following a battle with cancer.

The Boksburg Bomber stunned the boxing world when, he knocked out Michael Dokes in the tenth round on 23 September 1983 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

The win made him the first white heavyweight champion since Ingemar Johansson in 1959 and the first South African to win a world heavyweight title.

Some of the fighters he danced with in the ring were Mike Weaver, Leon Spinks, James Tillis, Greg Page and Pinklon Thomas.

"Not to mention the famous Gerrie Coetzee vs John Tate fight. During the height of apartheid. South Africans split along racial lines" posted a Twitter user.

Coeztee won 33 of his 40 professional bouts and 21 by knockout.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said he was saddened by the passing of Coetzee.

" Saddened to hear of the passing of Gerrie Coetzee, a true champion that put South African boxing on the map. I had the privilege to work with Gerrie during the 70s & 80s to promote boxing, and will never forget his passion. My condolences to his family. May he rest in peace", Mashaba posted on his Twitter account

