Boxing world reacts to Gerrie ‘Boksburg Bomber’ Coetzee's death Coetzee, was a former South African boxer and WBA heavyweight champion during the height of apartheid in the 1970s and 1980s. Boxing

Gerrie Coetzee JOHANNESBURG- Social media users and news outlets around the world celebrated the life of former South African boxer Gerrie ‘Boksburg Bomber’ Coetzee. "Great memories of my late dad getting me up very early to watch boxing matches and I remember this fight clearly. RIP Gerrie Coetzee" said one Twitter user. Great memories of my late dad getting me up very early to watch boxing matches and I remember this fight clearly. RIP Gerrie Coetzee. https://t.co/cYoCMFfpPf Cecil (@CecilPadayachee) January 13, 2023

The former WBA heavyweight champion died at the age of 67 on Thursday at his home in Bloubergstrand in the Western Cape following a battle with cancer.

The Boksburg Bomber stunned the boxing world when, he knocked out Michael Dokes in the tenth round on 23 September 1983 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

The win made him the first white heavyweight champion since Ingemar Johansson in 1959 and the first South African to win a world heavyweight title.

Some of the fighters he danced with in the ring were Mike Weaver, Leon Spinks, James Tillis, Greg Page and Pinklon Thomas.