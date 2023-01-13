Boksburg blast: Gas tanker driver could face murder charges

Gauteng Police commissioner Elias Mawela said that police were still gathering sufficient evidence to ensure a criminal case against the gas tanker driver was not dropped again.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng are confident that their investigations will be successful and that someone will be brought to book for the Boksburg explosion.

Forty people died when a gas tanker exploded on Christmas Eve after it became stuck under a low-lying bridge.

Five people are still in hospital with critical injuries.



Gauteng Police commissioner Elias Mawela said that police were still gathering sufficient evidence to ensure a criminal case against the gas tanker driver was not dropped again.

However, Mawela said that they were still awaiting a post-mortem report, a fire report and necessary documents from the driver’s employers, Innovative Staffing Solutions.

"The date, we have obtained more than 40 witness statements, but there are outstanding key exhibits," he said.

Mawela said that the outstanding reports would assist them in ensuring that the National Prosecuting Authoriy (NPA) had a strong case.

He hinted that the driver might face charges of murder instead of culpable homicide.