ANC WC Edu spokesperson worried about learner placement in the province

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress' spokesperson for education in the Western Cape legislature Khalid Sayed said he was concerned over the recurring issue of learner placement in the province.

Learners in the province return to school Wednesday but Sayed said parents had been reaching out to them, desperately seeking help to place their children in schools.

Sayed added that this week alone he had addressed many complaints from parents who applied correctly and timeously to several schools, and yet their children were not placed.

"There's a parent from strand who applied to six different schools. Firstly, the schools don't reply. Then they escalate it to the department and the department doesn't reply. Only after months, then the department will say no there's no place in the school. That's wrong", he said.

However, provincial Education MEC David Maynier said the department would do everything in its power to place all learners in schools.

"And we ask the parents to be patient as we process and accommodate their late requests. We're leaving no stone unturned in our effort to place every learner in the Western Cape", he said.