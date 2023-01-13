EC man accused of killing traffic official denied bail

The case against a local teacher accused of killing a traffic official has been postponed to 17 March for further investigation.

Thirty-four-year-old Siphesonke Galoshe was denied bail in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court this week.

Following the officer's murder in October, the accused allegedly went into hiding at a relative's Gqeberha home but she forced Galoshe to hand himself over to authorities.

Hawks' spokesperson, Yolisa Mgolodela, explained that 61-year-old officer, Daniel Mxoli, was gunned down after stopping the accused's silver Toyota Tazz.

"The offence emanated from the traffic officer's issuing of a fine to Galoshe for his alleged contravention of the traffic rules. The traffic officer turned his back on Galoshe, that is when Galoshe allegedly alighted from his vehicle, took out his rifle and shot and fatally wounded an on-duty civil servant."