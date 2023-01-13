ActionSA calls on GP govt to treat Boksburg explosion investigation with urgency

A gas tanker exploded after getting wedged under a low-lying railway bridge near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Gauteng has called for the provincial government to urgently treat investigations into the tragic Boksburg explosion.

The blast killed at least 40 people, leaving scores critically injured and causing damage to houses and municipal infrastructure.

ActionSA said the conclusion of the investigations would bring closure to the affected families.

The party's Gauteng spokesperson James de Villiers said the party was concerned with the time taken to gather facts surrounding the blast.

"Twenty days have passed since a fuel tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded underneath a railway bridge in Boksburg. And, it is concerning that Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, can still not provide answers as to what led to this tragedy occurring. This is especially true since Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, during a healing service on Wednesday said the explosion had an element of negligence."

Meanwhile, at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, Gauteng police commissioner General Elias Mawela said investigations were well underway.

He said police were gathering evidence to ensure the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had a strong case against the driver or his employment agency.

"To date, we have obtained more than 40 witness statements, but there are outstanding key exhibits," said Mawela.

Lesufi reiterated the government's commitment to justice for the affected families.