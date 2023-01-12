Go

'You don’t want to miss this': Kevin Hart adds yet another date to his SA tour

What was meant to be a one-night-only show, soon became two, and now three. The third show is set for 19 February.

Kevin Hart. Picture credit: Instagram
12 January 2023 15:25

CAPE TOWN – South Africans can’t seem to get enough of Kevin Hart.

What was meant to be a one-night-only show, soon became two and now three, as the comedian announced that an extra date has been added to his 'Reality Check' tour.

“South Africa thank you for the love! First two shows sold out …You don’t want to miss this!” Hart said on social media.

“Get ready because even more shows announcing soon!” he said.

The third show will be happening on 19 February and all shows will take place at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Social media users are calling for the superstar to extend his tour to other parts of the country.

