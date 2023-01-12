'You don’t want to miss this': Kevin Hart adds yet another date to his SA tour

What was meant to be a one-night-only show, soon became two, and now three. The third show is set for 19 February.

CAPE TOWN – South Africans can’t seem to get enough of Kevin Hart.

#KevinHart 💥 Tix On Sale Now 💥 19 Feb at SunBet Arena, Time Square, PTA



Buy Tickets here 🎫 👉 https://t.co/CphNZtaJi9



More info at https://t.co/Kp9ANGxG8I.



Don't miss the biggest touring comedian live this Feb! Brought to you by @947#OnSale #KevinHart #RealityCheckTour pic.twitter.com/WWO7kLV8Un ' BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) January 10, 2023

What was meant to be a one-night-only show, soon became two and now three, as the comedian announced that an extra date has been added to his 'Reality Check' tour.

“South Africa thank you for the love! First two shows sold out …You don’t want to miss this!” Hart said on social media.

“Get ready because even more shows announcing soon!” he said.

The third show will be happening on 19 February and all shows will take place at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Social media users are calling for the superstar to extend his tour to other parts of the country.

"Why is tickets so pricey Kev?" ' EzioMillerZA  (@EzioMiller) January 10, 2023

Please do the following weekend also Kev 🙏🏾 Feb 24/25 ' Blac'king (@Blackisjustthat) January 10, 2023

Come back Mpho we waiting on u ' Broke_Lame_Kidd🤦‍♂️ (@LouisTee031) January 10, 2023

What about Cape town ' the_Neo™ (@mangenaneo) January 10, 2023

Why not cape town? ' creydon maans (@creydonmaans) January 10, 2023

Why aren't you bringing your show to #CapeTown? ' Michelle Sutton (@Mish1506) January 10, 2023