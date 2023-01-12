Will Saudi Arabia bend the rules for Cristiano Ronaldo? Laws in Saudi Arabia are different and can be much stricter than those in Europe, especially when it comes to unmarried couples cohabiting. Saudi Arabia

Christiano Ronaldo JOHANNESBURG – Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is joining Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr FC and is said to be moving his family, including long-time girlfriend Spanish supermodel and social media influencer Georgina Rodríguez. "I had many opportunities"



Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that clubs in 'Europe, the US' and across the world wanted to sign him - but he chose Saudi Arabiapic.twitter.com/sPrUZsuMJZ The Sun - Man Utd (@SunManUtd) January 4, 2023

The question on social media and probably on everyone’s mind is whether Rodríguez will be living with Ronaldo.

One wonders whether the kingdom will turn a blind eye to Ronaldo's living arrangements and overlook the "prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract" laws.

Laws in Saudi Arabia are different and can be much stricter than those in Europe, especially when it comes to criminal justice, human rights, women's rights, LGBT rights, and religious freedom.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly break the law in Saudi Arabia by living together despite the country's laws forbidding non-married couples to live together.



Saudi Arabia will allow Cristiano Ronaldo live with partner Georgina Rodriguez.... pic.twitter.com/ZTH8A6uACA Sports Hub ZA (@SportsHub_ZA) January 6, 2023

Women are also expected to dress conservatively and cover their shoulders and knees in public.

Saudi Arabia is known for its strict laws and cultural customs, and one of them forbids unmarried individuals from living with each other. But history could change for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“ If Saudi government bending their marriage laws to allow Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez cohabit doesn't convince your that religion is only strict for the poor, nothing will (sic),” said one Twitter user.