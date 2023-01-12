Travellers streaming back to Cape Town, Acsa data shows

Airports Company SA's early data reveals that more than 260,000 international return passengers arrived at the airport last month.

CAPE TOWN - More travellers are streaming into Cape Town International Airport.

The numbers show arrivals have vastly improved over the month of December as compared to the same period before the pandemic.

Airports Company SA's early data reveals that more than 260,000 international return passengers arrived at the airport last month.

Economic Opportunities MEC, Mireille Wenger, said that it was a 95% recovery in passenger numbers.

"I warmly welcome preliminary stats received from the Airports Company South Africa showing a spectacular recovery in passenger numbers during the peak season month of December when comparing to pre-pandemic level," Wenger said.

The MEC said that says two-way domestic and international passenger numbers are expected to peak at eight million for 2022.

"Over the festive season, provincial traffic services also noticed high levels of traffic on our roads as citizens and visitors travelled to and within the province. While Cruise Cape Town, powered by WesGro, also indicated that on two separate days this season, the Cape Town cruise terminal welcomed three ships in the terminal on the same day, a first for the port," Wenger said.