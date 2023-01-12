Steenhuisen requests urgent meeting with Ramaphosa over Eskom

Steenhuisen says instead of announcing progress, Ramaphosa’s first act after winning a second term as ANC president was to deal another blow to Eskom by announcing that it will be moved from Public Enterprises to the Ministry of Energy.

CAPE TOWN - DA leader John Steenhuisen has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request an urgent meeting on Eskom, as the country enters an indefinite phase of Stage 6 load shedding.

Steenhuisen says he wants to hear from Ramaphosa first-hand why the government refuses to implement obvious solutions to fixing the problem, such as ramping up security at power stations and unbundling the entity.

He says Eskom is in a “death spiral” and the government has no intention to do anything about it because of ANC politics.

The DA leader says instead of announcing progress, Ramaphosa’s first act after winning a second term as ANC president was to deal another blow to Eskom by announcing that it will be moved from Public Enterprises to the Ministry of Energy.

Steenhuisen says the DA and energy experts alike have been proposing solutions like the unbundling of Eskom to open the market for private producers, as well as appointing skilled engineers to run the different units.

"I want to hear from him first-hand why is government refusing to implement the very obvious solutions to this crisis these solutions have not changed."

Steenhuisen says the electricity crisis is only going to get worse and his advice to households and businesses, whether rich or poor, is to do everything possible to shield themselves from load shedding.