Stage 6 power cuts will have negative impact on economy - economist Roodt

The power utility ramped up power cuts on Wednesday afternoon due to severe power constraints.

JOHANNESBURG - Efficient Group economist, Dawie Roodt, said that stage six power cuts spelled bad news for the country's economy.

The ongoing blackouts come as industries return to work following the festive break.

While the country recently averted a technical recession, experts predict that economic growth will continue to be muted this year.

Roodt said that there would be a spillover effect.

"Unemployment levels and poverty levels will remain elevated and maybe even go up even further," Roodt said.

But he said that it was not all doom and gloom.

"The only good thing in this is that because of the expected slowdown in the economic activity, the South African Reserve Bank is likely to increase interest rates at a slightly slower rate now but this is going to have huge negative impact on the economy and I think the South African economy is going to battle."