South Africa in a state of crisis - Busa

CAPE TOWN - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said that South Africa was in a state of crisis.

The business organisation said that the country held all the wrong records in the world.

Its president, Bonang Mohale, is calling on all South Africans to be concerned about the direction that the country is taking.

"When exposing crime is treated as committing a crime, you are being ruled by criminals, there's no two ways about it."

Mohale added that power cuts were just adding to the dire state of affairs.

"Each time we switch off, whether we call it rolling blackouts, the economy, at stage six, loses R6 billion a day every day. In fact, cumulatively last year, we lost R560 billion."