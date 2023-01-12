Saftu: Nzimande not doing enough to halt violence in higher education sector

This follows an assassination attempt on the Fort Hare University vice-chancellor, Sakhela Buhlungu, at his personal property earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said that it doubts the determination of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to protect the lives of employees in the sector.

This follows an assassination attempt on the Fort Hare University vice-chancellor, Sakhela Buhlungu, at his personal property earlier this month.

Buhlungu was left unharmed, but his bodyguard was fatally shot by assailants in a passing car last Friday.

In a visit to the institution on Wednesday, Nzimande announced that he would be ramping up security around the university following the incident.

However, the trade union federation said that Nzimande was not doing enough.

Saftu said that there had been several incidents of targeted violence against those in leadership positions in the area of Fort Hare.

Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku, said that the assassination attempts were a result of corruption that the department was ignoring.

"Corruption has festered throughout the higher education sector. Universities and colleges are no longer simple institutions in which learning and research take place, but sites of accumulation of the parasitic petty bourgeoisie."