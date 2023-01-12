SADC launches probe after viral video of troops burning bodies in Moz

The SADC mission in Mozambique - SAMIM, was deployed in July 2021 to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and extremism in the Cabo Delgado province.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on politics, defence and security - Namibian President Hage Geingob, has launched an investigation into an incident involving regional soldiers tossing bodies onto a pile of rubble in Mozambique.

A soldier wearing SA National Defence Force (SANDF) uniform also appeared in the video circulating online.

It’s believed the incident took place in late November.

The mission is commanded by an SANDF general and largely comprises South African soldiers.

Geingob said he did not condone the acts of violence reflected in the video.

He said up until now the regional force deployed in the country had always conducted itself in a professional manner.

The chairperson added that once the investigation is complete, appropriate measures would be taken, in line with international law on armed conflict.

Meanwhile, the SADC would continue to support Mozambique to bring peace and security to the region by neutralising the terrorist threat in the region, Geingob said.

Since the video emerged, there have been calls from various quarters for Defence Minister Thandi Modise to explain what happened, and for the South African soldiers involved to be recalled.

