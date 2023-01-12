Roodt: Business rescue plan will enable Eskom to provide consistent power again

JOHANNESBURG - Economist Dawie Roodt has suggested that Eskom create a business rescue plan amid continued power cuts.

Currently, South Africans are contending with stage six power cuts due to breakdowns at the utility's power stations.

Roodt said mismanagement of the power supply monopoly was likely to lead to privatisation.

He claimed the creation of a business rescue plan now would enable Eskom to ensure consistent electricity provision again.

"Put the thing [Eskom] under business rescue, realise that this is a crisis, and see what we can do. That will probably include firing a lot of people, selling off what we can, get private sector participation.

"That is the only solution I see at the moment."

POLITICAL INTERFERENCE

Roodt added that political interference could further cripple Eskom.

Former board members previously hit out at politicians for preventing executives from taking decisions to prevent the collapse.

Critics agreed that the power utility's turnaround strategy had been stymied by political considerations.

Roodt warned the decision to move Eskom from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy could make matters worse.

"There's a lot of political play behind the scenes as well.

“In principle, there's nothing wrong moving Eskom to the Department of Energy, but I'm afraid I think there are perhaps a lot of political reasons behind these curtains that we are not aware about."