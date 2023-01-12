Ramaphosa seeks urgent interdict against Zuma private prosecution

President Cyril Ramaphosa approached the court after Jacob Zuma charged him with being an accessory after the fact in his case against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to convince a full bench of judges on Thursday morning to grant an urgent interdict to stop the private prosecution led by former president, Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa approached the court after Zuma charged him with being an accessory after the fact in his case against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

He has accused them of breaching the NPA Act by leaking his confidential medical records in the arms deal case.

Zuma argues that Ramaphosa failed to act after the complaint was made.

In what’s set to be a presidential showdown, lawyers for President Ramaphosa will have to convince the Johannesburg High Court on grounds for an urgent interdict against his predecessor, Zuma.

In order to succeed, Ramaphosa would have to prove that his rights stand to be violated and that he would suffer irreparable harm if the case goes ahead next week.

But legal analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala, is not convinced that the president can prove urgency.

"When you are in court as an accused, one of the defences that you can raise is that the person who has brought you to court does not have charges to prosecute, so if you have a remedy that can ventilate once your matter has started, where is the urgency in all of this and why should you jump the queue in terms of you being listened to?"

From initially being scheduled to appear virtually before a single judge, the matter will now be heard before a full bench of three judges in the Johannesburg High Court.