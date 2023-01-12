Ramaphosa's interdict bid a futile exercise, says Jacob Zuma Foundation

A full bench will hear the application in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation said that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict application was a futile exercise.

The DJP has given Ramaphosa's lawyer 1 hour to make his application. He says they will not be entertaining arguments on the clumsiness of the founding affidavit, whether or not Zuma paid the security before issuing summons or which wing of NPA should be involved. #RamaphosaVsZuma Rakgadi (@motso_modise) January 12, 2023

This is in response to the former president’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa as an accessory after the fact in his case against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

He has accused Downer and Maughan of leaking his confidential medical records in the arms deal case and he is now charging Ramaphosa for failing to act.

Among those present in court is the foundation’s chairperson, Dudu Myeni, and the former president’s daughter, Dudu Zuma.

The foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi: "We are here now for somebody that does not want to subject himself to legal processes. We are here today because President Ramaphosa does not want to do a Mandela. President Mandela, a struggle stalwart, was in court because he subjected himself to the Constitution, he subjected himself to the law, he was humble, he was in court for a very lousy issue of emblem being brought here by Louis Luyt."