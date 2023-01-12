Pupil placement problems lay bare Gauteng school shortages

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi acknowledged the province was facing a critical shortage of schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Bear with us was the message by the Gauteng government to parents and guardians as it scrambled to resolve the 2023 school placement backlog.

On the first day of school on Wednesday, close to 1,400 children still did not know where they would be starting the new academic year.

Speaking at the unveiling of a new school worth R40 million in Pretoria, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi acknowledged the province was facing a critical shortage of schools.

ONLINE REGISTRATION

Frustrated parents continue to criticise the online application system, citing its inefficiency.

Lesufi pleaded for patience from parents and defended the registration system, which was brought online during his tenure as education MEC.

"There'll be no child that will not be given a classroom, and there'll be no child that will be without a teacher," he said.

"Yes, there are administrative glitches. We must not blame online registration. Actually, the online registration makes things easier for all of us."

Meanwhile, teachers' unions called for long-terms solutions to the painstaking enrolment and placement process.

"It is disconcerting, a bit disheartening ,that we are still sitting with learners not placed. While the numbers are low, it's a crisis for the parents, it's a crisis for the child, and we need a little better, longer term plan," said Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa.

"We know that there is a huge influx of people into Gauteng, and since we know that, we need to plan better for it."

