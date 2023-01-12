President should condemn soldiers' actions in Mozambique: Sandu

The incident is believed to have taken place in November last year and has been described by some as a war crime.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government should not remain silent about the video showing South African soldiers watching as human bodies are being burned, the SA National Defence Union (Sandu) has said.

The incident is believed to have taken place in November last year and has been described by some as a war crime.

The department of defence said that an investigation was under way.

Sandu condemned the video, saying that it could tarnish the reputation of the country and the SANDF internationally.

Spokesperson Pikkie Greeff said that the president needed to condemn the actions of our soldiers loudly.

"The president, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, should not remain silent at this stage. [He should] assure the public that as state president and as minister of defence, they are determined to get to the bottom of this and see that justice be meted out."