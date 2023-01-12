Numsa wants 'corrupt tendering system' scrapped after murder attempt on UFH VC

The call comes after the shooting of a bodyguard and the alleged assassination attempt on Fort Hare University’s vice-chancellor.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Numsa is calling on government to scrap what it calls the “notorious corrupt tendering system”.

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, was killed in a hail of bullets in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

This is the latest shooting in a series of violent attacks on the university’s staff and management.

The institution is also being probed by the Special Investigating Unit for allegedly awarding dodgy degrees and irregular contracts.

Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, said that Fort Hare University had fallen prey to weak governance, criminal activity and corruption.

"We call on authorities to support and protect whistleblowers and those who are trying to root out fraud and corruption in higher education and in our society in general. The vice-chancellor must be provided with security on a full-time basis until all those who plotted this murder are behind bars."