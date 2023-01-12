Nersa weighed Eskom's application against socioeconomic factors

The energy regulator granted Eskom more than 18% of its revenue application for the 2023/34 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - Nersa said on Thursday it had weighed Eskom's application for higher electricity prices against several socio-economic factors.

READ: My hands are tied, says Ramaphosa Nersa decision to hike electricity price

The energy regulator granted Eskom more than 18% of its revenue application for the 2023/34 financial year.

The price hike would take effect in April.

The increase was almost half of Eskom's call for a 32% tariff increase.

In the same multi-year price determination application, Eskom asked Nersa for a further 22% increase for the 2024/25 financial year.

READ: Nersa approves 18,65% electricity tariff increase for the 2023/24 financial year

The energy regulator granted the power utility only a portion of that - with households and businesses set to pay 12.74% more for electricity next year.

It was understood the electricity subcommittee took Eskom's diesel costs into account while balancing the rising cost of living.

Nersa chairperson Thembani Bukula admitted it was a difficult decision.

"These challenges are expected to affect South Africa's economic activity in the short, medium and even longer term", said Bukula.

Meanwhile, Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding indefinitely, citing generating constraints.