Nersa's decision could see customers pay significantly more for electricity

Eskom wants a 32% increase in electricity tariffs for the 2023/24 financial year and an additional 9% in 2024/25.

JOHANNESBURG - An outcome was expected on Thursday afternoon after energy regulator Nersa concluded high-level deliberations over Eskom's revenue application which could see households and businesses pay higher prices for electricity.

The power utility requested a 32% increase in electricity tariffs for the 2023/24 financial year and an additional 9% in 2024/25.

Nersa's electricity committee was expected to deliver the outcome of Eskom's application later in the afternoon.

It was understood that the hefty increase came as the cash-strapped utility looked to cover generation costs as it battled with debt.

If Eskom’s fifth revenue application was granted, the 32% tariff hike would take effect at the start of April.

Nersa could also decide to grant only part of that amount - as they did in April last year when electricity increased by almost 10% - instead of the 20% requested by Eskom.

Meanwhile, Eskom implemented stage six load shedding indefinitely as it faces operational constraints.