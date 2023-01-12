NERSA approves 18,65% electricity tariff increase for the 2023/24 financial year

The power utility had applied for a 32% increase - almost double what the regulator ultimately approved.

JOHANNESBURG: The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday announced its decision to grant a portion of Eskom’s multi-year price determination revenue application.

Nersa made the announcement on Thursday afternoon following high-level deliberations in its electricity committee.

The regulator's chairperson Thembani Bukula said changes to electricity prices were expected to take effect in April.