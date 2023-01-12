My hands are tied, says Ramaphosa on Nersa decision to hike electricity price

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was concerned about the ever-increasing cost of living.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday that he could not interfere in a statutory process that could see South Africans forced to shoulder another electricity price hike.

The National Energy Regulator was considering a 32% tariff hike application from Eskom, while South Africans have to go for hours without electricity.

South Africans were not even getting the electricity they paid for.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s hands wee tied when it came to asking South Africans to pay even more for the scarce commodity.

" Eskom does need the money and is in need of funding and therefore there’s a balance that has to be maintained" , he said.

Magwenya said the President was meeting regularly with the national energy crisis committee to implement solutions to end the energy crunch.

" The devastation to small businesses and the adverse impact to the economy remains severe for South Africa’s recovering economy", he said.

Ramaphosa apologised to South Africans for the inconveniences caused by load shedding.