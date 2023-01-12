Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri glitters at Miss Universe prelim competition

A leading beauty pageant website, Missosology, has placed Nokeri as one of the top 10 contestants to win the prestigious crown.

CAPE TOWN – Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri glittered at the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition on Wednesday in New Orleans.

“You’ve dreamt about this moment since you were a little girl, may this be a reminder that as a daughter of the African soil your dreams are valid”, the Miss SA organisation said on social media.

The beauty queens took to the stage showcasing their evening gowns, swimwear and national costumes.

The judges’ scores from the night will determine who makes it into the semifinals.

Those results will be known at the official crowning of the 2022 Miss Universe, which takes place on Saturday.

@Ndavi_Nokeri you've dreamt about this moment since you were a little girl, may this be a reminder that as a daughter of the African soil your dreams are valid. 🤎#missuniverse #71stmissuniverse #missuniversesouthafrica #ndavinokeri #ndaviformissuniverse pic.twitter.com/9a05ZRoNT6 ' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) January 12, 2023

Nokeri sparkled in her evening dress that was inspired by her place of birth.

"This beautiful crafted dress, by Juan William Aria, was inspired by the sand from Limpopo, Gabaza village where Ndavi was born and raised. This is the ground that she walked upon as a young girl, which has paved a way for her to become the woman that she is today standing on an international stage representing her nation," the Miss SA organisation explained.

Picture credit: Miss South Africa/Instagram

Picture credit: Miss South Africa/Instagram

The 23-year-old's swimwear cape, had a special message for women.

"For me, the design represents liberation to be free from other people’s expectations of what I, or any woman should look like, in order to be considered beautiful. Beauty has no definition, it has no skin tone, it has no size and it is definitely not perfect," Nokeri said.

Then it was time for the world to see Nokeri's national costume which was inspired by her Tsonga roots.

A leading beauty pageant website, Missosology has placed Nokeri as one of the top 10 to win the prestigious crown.

South Africans can watch the live show on 15 January at 3am on 1Magic.