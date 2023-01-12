Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 are:

Lotto: 04, 10, 21, 25, 37, 46 B: 02

Lotto Plus 1: 09, 30, 38, 41, 45, 52 B: 07

Lotto Plus 2: 12, 15, 30, 39, 41, 44 B: 23

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (11/01/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/LJO7ouT7gc #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 11, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (11/01/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/pN8yRH5pbi #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 11, 2023