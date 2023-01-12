Go

Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
12 January 2023 05:34

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 are:

Lotto: 04, 10, 21, 25, 37, 46 B: 02

Lotto Plus 1: 09, 30, 38, 41, 45, 52 B: 07

Lotto Plus 2: 12, 15, 30, 39, 41, 44 B: 23

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

