Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 January 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 are:
Lotto: 04, 10, 21, 25, 37, 46 B: 02
Lotto Plus 1: 09, 30, 38, 41, 45, 52 B: 07
Lotto Plus 2: 12, 15, 30, 39, 41, 44 B: 23
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
