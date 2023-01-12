Load shedding affecting Tshwane network, infrastructure

Eskom ramped up rotational power cuts to stage 6 on Wednesday, leaving residents without power for up to eight hours a day.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said escalating load shedding was causing significant damage to its network and infrastructure, leading to outages across the city.

The city said pn Thursday that the network was never designed to be continuously switched on and off and the outages were causing major complications.

The City of Tshwane seemed to be in the same boat as Johannesburg City Power, with thieves capitalizing on power outages.

The City said on top of the infrastructure that was breaking down due to load shedding, it also had to replace stolen or damaged cables.

Tshwane's utility services MMC Darly Johnston said this led to increased expenditure for the municipality.

" Instead we need to redirect the budget to continuously replacing cables that we shouldn't have to do", said Johnson.

Unlike City Power, Johnston said it could not ask for a load shedding reprieve from Eskom, as there were no unforeseen disasters.