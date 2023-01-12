Judgement reserved in Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution matter

Legal teams representing Ramaphosa and his predecessor appeared before a full bench of the Joburg High Court on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgement has been reserved in the urgent interdict application by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa is seeking urgent relief from the court after Zuma charged him with being an accessory after the fact in the case against state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

The former president has accused Downer and Maughan of leaking his confidential medical records in the arms deal case.

Meanwhile, weighing in on the court proceedings, legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says prospects of success are slim for the President.

"If there are avenues to deal with this process at a later stage, what warrants the jumping of the queue, the dealing with this matter on an urgent basis, just because you are the President, that's what the court is going to say and say this matter is not urgent, go to court on the 19th and be able to ventilate your matters then."