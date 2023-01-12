Irregular expenditure flagged by AG accumulated over a few years - Tshwane mayor

A leaked adverse opinion report on the municipality's financial statements for the 2021/22 financial year revealed that the city has misrepresented its financial state.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said the billions of rands in irregular expenditure that was flagged by the Auditor-General was an accumulation of financial mismanagement over several years.

The report has also highlighted over R10 billion in irregular expenditure during the same financial year, while millions are not accounted for.

However, Williams said the R10 billion figure was an accumulation of financial mismanagement since 2011.

"So it's not a one-year amount. The irregular expense for the financial year under discussion is actually R1.2 billion .this is where the misconduct of the CFO comes in," Williams said.