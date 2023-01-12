Health orgs urge parents to ensure kids are vaccinated against measles

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has declared outbreaks in five of the nine provinces with over 300 confirmed cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Health organisations urged parents to ensure their school-going children were vaccinated against measles amid an outbreak.

The affected provinces were Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Gauteng and the Free State.

Spokesperson for the Department of Health Foster Mohale said learners displaying symptoms would be sent home to contain the spread.

“The department of health is urging parents and caregivers to ensure children are fully immunised against childhood diseases such as measles", he said.

Chief of communications and partnerships at Unicef SA, Toby Fricker said malnutritioned children were at greater risk of suffering fatal complications should they contract the disease.

“This is concerning because it is happening against a background of routine immunisation coverage that is not optimal which means there are more people, children and young children who are susceptible to measles infections”, he said.

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases Of South Africa had not recorded any fatalities.