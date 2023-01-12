GP EFF calls for removal of DA-led coalition in Tshwane in wake of AG findings

The Auditor-General's adverse opinion report found that the municipality's irregular expenditure amounted to R10 billion and close to half a billion rand could not be accounted for.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng is calling for the Democratic Alliance-led coalition government in the City of Tshwane to be removed amid findings of financial maladministration amounting to billions of rands.

This follows the Auditor-General's adverse opinion report that stated that the municipality had misrepresented its financial statements.

The report further found that the municipality's irregular expenditure amounted to R10 billion and close to half a billion rand could not be accounted for.

The EFF said that the DA-led coalition in Tshwane had proved to be incapable of handling the city's finances.

A motion of no confidence against Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams is seemingly looming, with the EFF and African National Congress (ANC) threatening to take the Auditor-General's adverse opinion to council for deliberation.

Although Williams blamed the city's chief financial officer for its financial woes, the EFF's Gauteng chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, said that Williams should resign before he is eventually ousted.

He said that it was even more concerning that the financial maladministration happened under the watch of the DA's coalition partners.

"They are acting as though they are the mini-gods of politics, untainted, uncorrupt, but they are running a corrupt government with the government. So they must all be held to account."

Last year, Williams was accused of interfering with the municipal procurement processes involving a R26 billion unsolicited bid to refurbish the city's power stations.