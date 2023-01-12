Godongwana to announce Treasury’s plan to deal with energy crisis next month

Until his budget speech, the Minister of Finance says in the meantime he will not agree to any ad-hoc requests for money from Eskom even as South Africa continues to experience crippling blackouts.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he’ll announce Treasury’s plan to deal with the country’s energy crisis during his budget speech next month.

He says in the meantime he will not agree to any ad-hoc requests for money from Eskom even as South Africa continues to experience crippling blackouts.

Godongwana and Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, and International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Thursday hosted a media briefing in Johannesburg, before leading the country’s delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos next week.

National Treasury has pumped R230 billion into Eskom over the past 10 years.

And still, the ailing power utility has managed to ramp up R400 billion in debt.

Godongwana says part of his budget speech aims to address Eskom’s financial woes.

"We want to resolve the Eskom issue as soon as possible. Part of that resolution is to make sure that they have a healthy balance sheet so that they can do what they have to do."

Godongwana says they are hoping international investors will buy into the government’s plan to address load shedding at the next week's WEF meeting.