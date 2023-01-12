Gauteng MPLs call for more schools to be built in province

The committee said the basic education department's sole focus should be to ensure every new pupil is placed at a school at the start of the new academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Legislature's education portfolio committee has called on national government to improve its registration system as the problem of unplaced pupils became a recurring problem in the province.

As the second day of the new school year commenced on Thursday, committee chairperson Joe Mpisi said he was concerned about the number of students that remain unplaced.

Mpisi said the department needed to build more schools to accommodate pupils.

He said overcrowding was also a major problem.

" We, as a portfolio committee, are certain that in the next few days or weeks, all of our children will be at school and call on the department to look at the situation of adding additional teachers where there is overcrowding so that we don't have a teacher with a big ratio where they cannot cope," said Mpisi.

"Because we can't have a ratio of one is to sixty or so as we have seen in one of the schools yesterday [Wednesday]."