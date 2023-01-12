Eskom to 'manage' emergency generation reserves as 11 units break down

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, is calling on all South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

CAPE TOWN - It's early in 2023, but Eskom appears to be having its worst week of the year yet, with at least 11 power-generating units at coal plants breaking down.

This is what's forced Eskom to increase its power cuts in the evenings to stage six.

Cape Town's hydroelectric plant, Steenbras, is mitigating one stage during the day, but Capetonians still endure stage six at night.

Stage four continues during the day.

"Due to the severe capacity constraints, Eskom will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity. Eleven generators amounting to 5,100 megawatts of capacity suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning."