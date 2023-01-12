EFF wants votes by the Section 89 independent panel to be done via secret ballot

The party has approached the Constitutional Court directly.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighter wants the vote by the Section 89 independent panel, rejecting the Phala Phala impeachment proceedings to be set aside and redone via secret ballot.

The party has approached the Constitutional Court directly, citing the the urgency of the matter.

In its notice of motion, the party wants the court to review, declare unconstitutional and invalid the decision to call for a vote on the adoption or rejection of the Section 89 independent panel report.

The EFF joins the African Transformation Movement, who have approached the Western Cape High Court to set aside the national assembly's decision not to proceed with impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Both parties argue that the vote to dismiss the Section 89 report should have been done via secret ballot.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says they were forced to approach the Apex Court.

He says African Nationa Congress MPs were also threatened by the party's leaders in the run-up to the vote.

The EFF has also applied to be admitted as an intervening party in Ramaphosa's application to review and set aside the Section 89 panel's report.